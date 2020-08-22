Sections
Home / India News / National Council for Transgender Persons formed

National Council for Transgender Persons formed

The Centre has constituted the national council for transgender persons, headed by the Union social justice minster and comprising representatives from 10 central departments,...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:38 IST

By Dhrubo Jyoti,

The Centre has constituted the national council for transgender persons, headed by the Union social justice minster and comprising representatives from 10 central departments, five states and members of the community.

The council – India’s first and formed under Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 – was announced in a gazette notification issued late on Friday.

According to the legislation, the council has five main functions -- advising the central government on the formulation of policies, programmes, legislation and projects with respect to transgender persons; monitoring and evaluating the impact of policies and programmes designed for achieving equality and full participation of transgender persons; reviewing and coordinating the activities of all the departments; redressing grievances of transgender persons; and performing such other functions as prescribed by the Centre.

The council will have joint secretary-level members from the ministries of health, home, minority affairs, education, rural development, labour and law. In addition, there will be a member from the department of pensions, Niti Aayog, National Human Rights Commission



and National Commission for Women.

Representatives from five states or Union Territories, on a rotational basis, will be members of the commission. The first such clutch comprises Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tripura and Gujarat.

Five members of the community and five experts, from non-governmental organisations, have also been named to the commission.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Looking forward to my Covid test: de Villiers after landing in Dubai
Aug 22, 2020 11:52 IST
After Thursday’s spike of 17 Covid cases, Dharavi reports 3 on Friday
Aug 22, 2020 11:51 IST
Sooryavanshi, 83 could head to streaming: Reliance CEO
Aug 22, 2020 11:50 IST
Wishes pour in for Chiranjeevi from Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun
Aug 22, 2020 11:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.