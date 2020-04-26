National digital library extends help to students

The National Digital Library of India (NDLI) has opened up its 35 million-strong digital content, making available e-books, past questions papers and solutions, lecture materials and thesis, among others, to help students study at home.

The NDLI is the largest online library in the country especially for academic purposes.

It has also built a “Covid-19 research resource repository” with latest research from across the world – a kind of a single window access to various material related to Covid-19, be it data, research work, videos, challenges and funds.

“NDLI is opening up its contents to students, researchers, teachers and learners of all ages and various languages,” said PP Chakrabarti, principal investigator of the library and a professor of computer science and engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

The NDLI was set up by the Union human resource development ministry (MHRD) under its National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT) and is run and managed by IIT Kharagpur.

In the content, while 270 million are open access document, another 7.7 million has been made freely accessible to NDLI users through national license by MHRD.

“The library content includes a wide range of materials in the form of e-books, audio books, lecture materials, thesis, reports, articles, journal papers, questions papers, solutions, data and simulation tools in addition to otherwise popular formats of video lectures and courses,” he added.

The library has also put up a special link called “Corona Outbreak: Study from Home” that contains specially curated materials for school and college students covering Engineering, Science, Management, Humanities and Law.

“In the Covid-19 repository, around 40,000 research-related work and documents have been uploaded,” said PP Das, a professor of computer science engineering and the joint principal investigator of NDLI.

The repository may be used for literature survey, to access data to carry out experiments, to study reports, to look at videos, to know about journals and conferences for carrying out research on Covid-19 and its induced effects and to design related activities.

Innovators, incubators and entrepreneurs may use it for ideation, to identify challenges, to look around funding options and to plan for startup around Covid-19.