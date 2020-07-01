Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / National Doctor’s Day: Amit Shah salutes medics for ‘uttermost commitment’ to keep nation safe, healthy’

National Doctor’s Day: Amit Shah salutes medics for ‘uttermost commitment’ to keep nation safe, healthy’

Amit Shah applauded the doctors for their efforts and service amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 09:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the inauguration of several public projects. (PTI file photo)

On the occasion of Doctor’s Day on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday saluted doctors for their ‘uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy.’

He applauded the doctors for their efforts and service amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Shah said, “On Doctor’s Day, I salute our brave doctors who have been leading the battle against Covid-19 at the forefront. Their uttermost commitment to keep the nation safe and healthy in these challenging times is truly exceptional. Nation salutes their devotion and sacrifice.”

Like every year, the country is observing Doctor’s Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors.



The first Doctor’s day was celebrated in July 1991.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Narendra Modi applauds role of doctors, Chartered Accountants
Jul 01, 2020 10:15 IST
Harvey Weinstein’s case reaches $19 million settlement
Jul 01, 2020 10:15 IST
‘Chasing the virus’: How Mumbai’s Dharavi beat back a pandemic
Jul 01, 2020 10:14 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Over 90,000 cases in Tamil Nadu, Bihar crosses 10,000-mark
Jul 01, 2020 10:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.