Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / National Energy Conservation Day today: What is the day all about

National Energy Conservation Day today: What is the day all about

BEE uses the occasion to spread awareness amongst the masses regarding energy efficiency and the need to go green.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 18:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Energy Conservation Act 2001 came into existence to monitor and measure energy efficiency in the private and public sector at all levels. (Shutterstock)

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union ministry of power annually celebrates December 14 as the National Energy Conservation Day to showcase India’s contribution to energy conservation and steps taken towards becoming an energy-efficient nation.

BEE uses the occasion to spread awareness amongst the masses regarding energy efficiency and the need to go green. The bureau asked everyone to be energy conscious and advocate energy conservation by being vigilant in our surroundings.

BEE is an agency established in March 2002 operating under the jurisdiction of the Government of India after the formulation of the Energy Conservation Act in India in 2001. BEE forms policies pertaining to energy conservation and works to aware the general public around the same issue. The Energy Conservation Act 2001 came into existence to monitor and measure energy efficiency in the private and public sector at all levels.

Many ministers and organisations took to social media to mark the occasion for awareness around energy efficiency and conservation in the era where climate change is as real as Covid-19. Netizens too joined the trend and shared the message for sustainability widely.



“On National Energy Conservation Day let us take a pledge to adopt energy conservation in our everyday lives,” Union minister for housing and urban affairs of India Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

“On this #NationalEnergyConservationDay, let’s all pledge to use energy judiciously in everyday life, ensure zero wastage and spread awareness about the importance of energy conservation for a healthy environment and sustainable future,” Naveen Patnaik, chief minister of Odisha, also said.

 

Last year, BEE had also organised national energy conservation awards at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to recognize and reward organizations and industrial units for achieving energy utilization and conservation targets.

The awards recognised organisations from 56 subcategories across industrial sectors and institutions like thermal power stations, office and BPO buildings, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, zonal railways, railway workshops and stations, municipalities, State designated agencies and manufacturers of BEE star labelled appliances/equipment and electricity distribution companies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
by Zia Haq | Edited by Niyati Singh
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
by hindustantimes.com
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Opposition slams Puducherry govt for ‘failing’ to procure 50 per cent seats in private medical colleges
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
India sets high benchmark for global mutual funds industry on disclosure aspect: Report 
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Anna Hazare warns Centre of fast over agri-related demands
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
#GoogleDown trends as Google and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.