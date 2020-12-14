Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Nationwide campaign to apprise people of Ram Mandir’s history to begin from Jan 15

Nationwide campaign to apprise people of Ram Mandir’s history to begin from Jan 15

The Trust plans to reach out to half of the country’s population, even in the remotest areas.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the plaque of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ANI)

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will launch a nationwide campaign to apprise people of Ram Mandir’s history and the long struggle that finally led to its construction in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The campaign will begin from January 15.

The Trust plans to reach out to half of the country’s population, even in the remotest areas of the country. The seven North-Eastern states and West Bengal will be on priority.

Other priority areas on the Trust’s list are Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar and Rann of Kutch.

“We want to apprise the present generation of the country about Ram Mandir and history associated with it. We will try to reach out to at least half of the country’s population in this campaign,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust.



“The campaign will start on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15 and will end on Maghi Purnima on February 27,” Rai added.

Also read: Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks - Rajnath Singh amid protest

In a bid to ensure everyone’s participation in temple’s construction, the Trust has also printed coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 denominations. They will be used in collecting fund for the construction of the temple.

Lord Ram’s posters and calendars will also be distributed to each household that will be covered during the campaign.

Frontal organisations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), including the VHP, will play a prominent role in the campaign.

The VHP is likely to convene a meeting in Varanasi to plan out the successful execution of the campaign.

According to political observers, the campaign will be crucial in the North-Eastern states and West Bengal. Assembly elections are due in Assam next year where the BJP is in power. Another important state for the BJP which goes to poll next year is West Bengal.

“Construction of Ram Mandir is an achievement for the BJP. The campaign will help the party convey this point to the masses,” said a BJP leader, not willing to be quoted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5. At present, the testing work of foundation pillars of the temple is on.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
by HT Correspondent
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
by HT Correspondent
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
by Press Trust of India | Edited by Niyati Singh

latest news

Nationwide campaign to apprise people of Ram Mandir’s history to begin from Jan 15
by HT Correspondent
New Zealand and the UK ease rules on blood donations by gay men
by Reuters
Sri Lankan navy apprehends 47 Indian fishermen
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Premier League games in London closed to supporters again
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.