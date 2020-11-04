Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Naveen Patnaik asks authorities to prevent second wave of Covid-19 in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik asks authorities to prevent second wave of Covid-19 in Odisha

The chief minister directed officials to strictly enforce the pandemic restrictions in order to avoid the second wave of infection and further lockdown.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Bhubaneswar

Patnaik said the state should remain on alert from today in order to avoid the second wave (PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday told officials to strictly enforce the Covid-19 guidelines in the state in order to avoid a second wave of infection after mid-December.

Patnaik said this while reviewing the prevailing corona situation in the state. He said the state should remain on alert from today in order to avoid the second wave.

“There should be no relaxation in implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines even as less positive cases are reported for some days,” he said.

The chief minister directed officials to strictly enforce the pandemic restrictions in order to avoid the second wave of infection and further lockdown. He also asked the district collectors and SPs to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 norms.



While thanking the people for adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines during the celebration of Durga Puja, Patnaik also appealed to the citizens to repeat the performance during the Diwali festival.

He said to implement the curbs during the Diwali, observers will soon visit different districts. He said there is no opportunity to lower the guard at this juncture when the Covid-19 second wave has already hit places like Delhi, Kerala and several European countries.

“We have to adhere to the guideline like mandatory mask wearing, maintain social distance and handwashing in order to avoid the second wave as well as possible lockdown like situation,” Patnaik said.

Keeping in view the health complications in people after recovery from the Covid-19, the chief minister asked the Health and Family Welfare department to train para-medical staff and doctors to treat such cases.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said a task force is formed to prepare a standard protocol for the care of the post Covid complications in the people.

The chief minister said the economic activities should not slow down due to the pandemic and the officials must focus on livelihood schemes like MGNREGA, Mission Shakti and Urban Wage Employment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Nov 05, 2020 03:59 IST
US Election 2020: Joe Biden at 264 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 214
Nov 05, 2020 04:05 IST
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Nov 05, 2020 03:58 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Samosa Caucus makes safe return to Congress
Nov 05, 2020 04:36 IST
Whoever gets to sit in the Oval Office will be leading a weak US govt roiled by political rift
Nov 05, 2020 04:29 IST
US Presidential Election 2020: Ballots in, battle is on
Nov 05, 2020 04:22 IST
Democrats’ hope of a Blue Wave didn’t pan out as they expected
Nov 05, 2020 04:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.