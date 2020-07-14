Sections
Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner transferred, Abhijit Bangar to take over

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:02 IST

By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, which had issued a transfer order to Annasaheb Misal, commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in June and later withdrew it, replaced him with Abhijit Bangar, who is slated to take charge on Tuesday.

Bangar, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2008 batch, replaced Misal amid the worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Navi Mumbai, which is fast approaching towards clocking 10,000 positive cases.

Bangar, who had served as the chief of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for 14 months, was the additional commissioner of Nagpur division before he has transferred as the NMMC commissioner.

Earlier, Misal, along with several other civic body chiefs in the densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which has been in the grips of an acute viral outbreak, had got a transfer order on June 23. Later, however, Misal’s transfer order was cancelled, which was allegedly done following pressure from some political quarters.



Bangar enjoys the reputation of being an upright officer like one of his predecessors Tukaram Mundhe, who was involved in several confrontations with elected civic representatives and politicians in Navi Mumbai.

Misal had replaced Ramaswamy N as the NMMC chief last July.

