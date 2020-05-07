Navy ships to evacuate 1,000 stranded Indians from Maldives

Sections
Updated: May 07, 2020 16:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The Navy sent another ship, INS Shardul, to the United Arab Emirates. The navy said all people will be given basic amenities and medical care during the voyage. (HT Photo/ Sourced)

The Indian Navy has sent two ships, INS Jalashwa and INS Magar, to evacuate 1,000 Indians stranded in the south Asian island of Maldives. The Navy said INS Jalashwa reached the shores of the Maldives, and phase one of the evacuation called “Samudra Setu” will commence on May 8. The second ship will also arrive later on Thursday.

The evacuated personnel will reach Kochi and then handed over to agencies of various states, said the navy. The navy said the “Samudra Setu” operation is being carried out with the cooperation of various central ministries and state governments.

The Navy sent another ship, INS Shardul, to the United Arab Emirates. The navy said all people will be given basic amenities and medical care during the voyage.

“A total of 1,000 persons are planned to be evacuated during the phase one. All Covid-19 protocols will be in place during the voyage,” said a Navy spokesperson.



According to initial reports, more than 70% of evacuees are from Kerala. Teachers and medical personnel from the state are most sought after in the island nation.

