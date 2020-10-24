Navy tests anti-ship missile from corvette

The navy did not reveal when the missile firing took place but officials said the images were from earlier this week. (Video grab)

Amid the ongoing border tension with China, the Indian Navy on Friday released two short videos to demonstrate its combat readiness on the high seas, with the images showing a frontline corvette launching an anti-ship missile and sinking the target vessel with precision.

The anti-ship missile, an Uran, was launched from INS Prabal to knock off the target warship in the Arabian Sea, officials familiar with the developments said.

“AShM (anti-ship missile) launched by #IndianNavy Missile Corvette #INSPrabal, homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship. #StrikeFirst #StrikeHard #StrikeSure,” the Indian Navy tweeted along with the 15-second video clip showing the missile being launched. The second clip showed the target sinking after being hit.

The navy did not reveal when the missile firing took place but officials said the images were from earlier this week.

INS Prabal is deployed in the Arabian Sea along with a raft of warships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and other assets of the navy.