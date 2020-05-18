Nawazuddin Siddiqui home quarantined with family at UP home

Sections
Meerut: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who along with his mother and two other family members reached his ancestral house in Budhana in western Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Muzaffarnagar district on Friday...

Meerut: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who along with his mother and two other family members reached his ancestral house in Budhana in western Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Muzaffarnagar district on Friday afternoon, has said he that travelled to his hometown, as his mother wasn’t keeping well.

The actor said he took necessary permission from the authorities in Maharashtra before driving down to Budhana and also followed all lockdown restrictions enforced by the UP government.

The actor’s mother Mehrunnisha, younger brother Fayazuddin, and the latter’s wife Saba came back with him from Mumbai.

Dr Praveen Chopra, chief medical officer (CMO), Muzaffarnagar, said they collected swab samples of the actor and three of his family members upon their arrival from Mumbai on Friday and sent for tests.



“The report that was made available to us on Sunday. The results showed that all four tested negative. However, they’ve been placed under home quarantine for 14 days, as a precautionary measure,” the CMO added.

Officials in the actor’s hometown were concerned as Maharashtra, and particularly Mumbai, has emerged as Covid-19 hotspot.

“My mother, who is 71, suffered a panic attack twice because of the recent loss of our younger sister. We have followed all the state government’s guidelines. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome,” the 45-year-old actor tweeted on Monday.

Ayazuddin, one of his younger brothers, said the actor decided to travel home because he could not visit Budhana when their younger sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, died of cancer last year due to prior work commitment.

He also clarified that the family would not celebrate Eid this year because of the younger sister’s death.

“Muslims don’t celebrate festivals at least for a year after a death in a family. But my elder brother’s presence was essential and he fulfilled his responsibility towards the family,” said Ayazuddin.

His fans have not been able to throng to his ancestral residence, as they are still unaware of his visit amid the lockdown restrictions. Ayazuddin said that he, too, has not met his elderr brother for the last two days.

