Maoists torch four vehicles in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district

Maoists set ablaze four trucks in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district ahead of the bandh called by them to protest the killing of an associate, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Savargaon-Murumgaon road around Tuesday midnight, a release from the office of Gadchrioli superintendent of police said.

The rebels blocked the road in Dhanora taluka and torched the four heavy vehicles, an official said.

Maoists have called a bandh in the district on Wednesday to condemn the killing of woman rebel Srujjanakka, who was killed by police here on May 1.

There were around 155 cases of serious offences registered against her in Gadchiroli, including killings of 34 tribals, the police release said.

On Sunday, two policemen were killed and three others injured in an encounter with Maoists in Poyarkoti-Koparshi forest area of the district.