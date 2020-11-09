Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai

Narcotics Control Bureau raids actor Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai

This comes a day after film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house was raided by the bureau on Sunday and his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. The producer was also summoned by the agency.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The NCB has not said anything about the raids yet. More details are awaited. (HT file photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday conducted raids at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

The NCB has not said anything about the raids yet. More details are awaited.

This comes a day after film producer Firoz Nadiawala’s house was raided by the bureau on Sunday and his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. The producer was also summoned by the agency.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella. Reports suggest Agisilaos was a part of a drug syndicate linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB officers said Agisilaos was in constant touch with many drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others arrested in Rajput’s death case. Both Rhea and Showik were also arrested by the bureau earlier.

Rhea was given bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7 while Showik still continues to remain in custody.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
Nov 09, 2020 13:17 IST
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Nov 09, 2020 13:01 IST
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Nov 09, 2020 13:38 IST
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Nov 09, 2020 13:24 IST

latest news

Jammu: Army officer found dead inside Rashtriya Rifles camp in Rajouri
Nov 09, 2020 13:55 IST
Malaika wishes son Arhaan on birthday with sweet video, spot Arbaaz’s cameo
Nov 09, 2020 13:55 IST
From ‘love’ to ‘thug’: Joe Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic
Nov 09, 2020 13:56 IST
Political scientist CP Bhambri dies of prolonged illness
Nov 09, 2020 13:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.