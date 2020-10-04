NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra who questioned Deepika Padukone in drugs case tests Covid-19 positive

Deputy director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) KPS Malhotra, who was present during Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s interrogation in the drugs case associated with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The central agency is probing the drug-angle in Rajput’s death in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra in June and a potential drug racket in Bollywood. So far, actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been questioned by NCB, with more expected to be summoned soon.

According to reports, no links were found between drug peddlers and Padukone, Kapoor and Khan, who were questioned by the agency in late September. During their questioning, all three of them are said to have denied consuming drugs. According to NCB sources, they will be summoned again only if any strong evidence is found during the investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Rajput’s former manager Samuel Miranda are among those arrested in the drugs case related to the 34-year-old’s death.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel looking into the autopsy report on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) has submitted that Rajput died by suicide and has ruled out any murder angle.