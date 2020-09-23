Sections
NCB issues summons to actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drugs related probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

NCB issues summons to actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drugs related probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus has summoned the actor Deepika Padukone, along with three other actors. (PTI)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday issued summons to actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The agency had earlier recorded the statement of film producer Madhu Mantena on Wednesday in connection with the case.

Mantena was the co-producer of 2016 Bollywood film ‘Udta Punjab’ which dealt with the issue of drug menace.

His name allegedly cropped up during the questioning of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, who was quizzed by the probe agency for last two days, NCB officials said.

The NCB had on Tuesday summoned Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency’s CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency due to ill-health.

