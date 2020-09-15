Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / NCB probing link between Bollywood and drugs traffickers: MHA in Parliament

NCB probing link between Bollywood and drugs traffickers: MHA in Parliament

The anti-drugs investigation agency has already arrested 10 people in this particular case, mainly drug suppliers and conduits. Based on a reference from the Enforcement Directorate, NCB had filed a case against Rhea and her family members on August 26. She was arrested on September 8 and is currently in judicial custody.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 18:13 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The ministry was responding to a query from Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, a Congress lawmaker from Kerala, who asked if the government had conducted an enquiry in the nexus between people in the film industry and those involved in drug trade. (HT PHOTO.)

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in Parliament on Tuesday that it hasn’t come across any actionable intelligence which suggests that there is a nexus between Bollywood celebrities and drug traffickers.

However, it said, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating a case in this regard.

The anti-drugs investigation agency had on August 28 registered a second case, an offshoot of the probe against actor Rhea Chakraborty, to investigate a link between various persons in Mumbai in the supply of drugs.

The agency has already arrested 10 people in this particular case, mainly drug suppliers and conduits. Based on a reference from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NCB had filed a case against Rhea and her family members on August 26. She was arrested on September 8 and is currently in judicial custody.



“During the period of Covid-19 lockdown, no such actionable inputs were received by NCB revealing the nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers. However, a case in this regard has been registered by NCB Mumbai Zonal unit on 28.08.2020,” said Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“Drugs such as Ganja, Hashish, Tetra Hydro Cannabinol and Lysergic acid De-ethylamide have been seized in the operation,” MHA said. The ministry was responding to a query from Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, a Congress lawmaker from Kerala, who asked if the government had conducted a detailed enquiry in the nexus between people in the film industry and those involved in drug trade during Covid-19.

The NCB comes under the Union home ministry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Sep 15, 2020 16:16 IST
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Sep 15, 2020 16:53 IST
NCB probing link between Bollywood and drugs traffickers: MHA in Parliament
Sep 15, 2020 18:13 IST
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
Sep 15, 2020 14:12 IST

latest news

COVID-19 episode made me mentally stronger, says hockey skipper Manpreet
Sep 15, 2020 18:16 IST
Jheeram Ghati attack: Chhattisgarh HC stays investigation into fresh FIR by state police
Sep 15, 2020 18:17 IST
NCB probing link between Bollywood and drugs traffickers: MHA in Parliament
Sep 15, 2020 18:13 IST
Possibility of partial reopening of schools in UP looks bleak: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Sep 15, 2020 18:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.