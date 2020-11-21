Sections
NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s house: All you need to know

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, an official said.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 14:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted a search at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and recovered small quantity of cannabis from the place, an official said.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, he said.

“A team led by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede carried out a search at Bharti Singh’s residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information.

Bharti Singh has appeared in many comedy and reality shows on TV. She has also hosted a few such shows.



The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

All you need to know about Bharti Singh’s case:

1. The NCB has summoned Singh and her husband hours after conducting a raid at their residence in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

2. A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from her place. Singh’s name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler,” the official said.

3. The agency is also carrying out searches at two other locations in the metropolis, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

