Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s residence, seizes marijuana

NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s residence, seizes marijuana

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai and said it has seized marijuana from there. NCB’s zonal...

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:17 IST

By Manish K Pathak, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Mumbai:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai and said it has seized marijuana from there. NCB’s zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, confirmed the recovery but refused to provide more details. He added raids were going on at some other places across Mumbai.

Another NCB officer said Bharti and her husband Harsh were being questioned about the contraband.

The NCB is probing the drug angle to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

It earlier raided residence of actor Arjun Rampal and his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, and questioned them. The NCB has arrested Gabriella’s brother, Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national, and allegedly seized drugs from him.

Rampal has maintained the drug found at his place was prescribed and he has submitted a prescription to NCB.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST

latest news

Scientists find 2,600 year-old earthenware coated with carbon nanotubes in Tamil Nadu
Nov 21, 2020 15:35 IST
Aaditya Thackeray slams opposition, says ‘parties indulge in politics, we focus on work’
Nov 21, 2020 15:24 IST
NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s residence, seizes marijuana
Nov 21, 2020 15:17 IST
Pak opposition warns of ‘street battles’ if force used to stop rally
Nov 21, 2020 15:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.