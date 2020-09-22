Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / NCP chief Sharad Pawar to fast, express solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to fast, express solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

Pawar-led NCP opposed the passage of the three bills in the Lok Sabha. NCP member Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel opposed the introduction and the passage of the bills.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 13:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar at Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon Session. (PTI File Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday he will observe a fast to express solidarity with the eight suspended members of the Rajya Sabha, including Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien.

These eight MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current monsoon session by the Rajya Sabha chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu, for their ‘unruly behaviour’ with the House deputy chairperson Harivansh on Sunday. The MPs have said they were voicing their apprehensions regarding the passage of the two bills introduced by the Centre which aims to revitalise the country’s agricultural sector.

“I will also take part in their (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) movement,” Pawar, the former Union agriculture minister, said.

Pawar-led NCP opposed the passage of the three bills in the Lok Sabha. NCP member Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel opposed the introduction and the passage of the bills.

Apart from O’Brien, Trinamool Congress’ Dola Sen, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Sanjay Singh, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim of the CPI(M) were suspended for a week.

The MPs began their protest on late on Monday against their suspension. On Tuesday morning, Harivansh met the protesting MPs and offered them tea but they refused. The deputy chairperson said will also fast to protest the misbehaviour of the suspended parliamentarians.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Special NDPS court extends actor Rhea’s custody till October 6
Sep 22, 2020 14:39 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi to meet CMs of 7 worst-hit states on Wednesday
Sep 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Sep 22, 2020 13:56 IST
Rajya Sabha passes bill to bring co-op banks under RBI supervision
Sep 22, 2020 14:44 IST

latest news

Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by October 15
Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Singeetham Srinivasa Rao joins Prabhas’ next with director Nag Ashwin
Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST
Kareena, Soha pay tribute on Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death anniversary
Sep 22, 2020 14:26 IST
Tiger Shroff makes his singing debut with Unbelievable, watch it here
Sep 22, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.