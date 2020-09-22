NCP chief Sharad Pawar to fast, express solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday he will observe a fast to express solidarity with the eight suspended members of the Rajya Sabha, including Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien.

These eight MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current monsoon session by the Rajya Sabha chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu, for their ‘unruly behaviour’ with the House deputy chairperson Harivansh on Sunday. The MPs have said they were voicing their apprehensions regarding the passage of the two bills introduced by the Centre which aims to revitalise the country’s agricultural sector.

“I will also take part in their (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) movement,” Pawar, the former Union agriculture minister, said.

Pawar-led NCP opposed the passage of the three bills in the Lok Sabha. NCP member Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel opposed the introduction and the passage of the bills.

Apart from O’Brien, Trinamool Congress’ Dola Sen, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Sanjay Singh, Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim of the CPI(M) were suspended for a week.

The MPs began their protest on late on Monday against their suspension. On Tuesday morning, Harivansh met the protesting MPs and offered them tea but they refused. The deputy chairperson said will also fast to protest the misbehaviour of the suspended parliamentarians.