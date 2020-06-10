Sections
NCP corporator Mukund Keni succumbs to Covid-19 late on Tuesday night

Keni, who was the corporator of Kalwa under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), tested Covid-19 positive 14 days ago and was put on a ventillator support at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Jun 10, 2020

By Ankita G Menon, Hindustan Times Thane

NCP corporator Mukund Keni died of Covid-19 at the age of 58. (HT Photo)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Mukund Keni (58) died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) late at night on Tuesday.

Keni, who was the corporator of Kalwa under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), tested Covid-19 positive 14 days ago and was put on a ventillator support at a private hospital in Mumbai. His wife, Pramila Keni, is the opposition leader in TMC.

“Keni had gone to a hospital to assist a Covid-19 positive patient and two days later he developed symptoms such as fever. Initially, he was admitted to a private hospital in Thane, but later was shifted to Mumbai after he tested Covid-19 positive. He was suffering from comorbid conditions such as diabetes and blood sugar and was put on a ventillator support the day he was admitted to the private hospital in Mumbai,” said an NCP worker.

A Shiv Sena corporator (55) from Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra’s Thane district died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, hours before Keni passed away because of the contagion.



