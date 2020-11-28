NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke dies due to post-Covid complications

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Bharat Bhalke passed away on Saturday at Pune’s Ruby Hospital.

He was admitted for post-Covid complications and was kept on a ventilator since Friday. Bhalke was the MLA from Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly constituency.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed grief over Bhalke’s demise.

“The news of the death of Bharat Bhalke, MLA of NCP’s Pandharpur-Mangalvedha assembly constituency is very shocking. With his demise, an influential orator and dedicated leader passed away. I share the grief of the Bhalke family. A heartfelt tribute,” the Maharashtra Minister tweeted.