NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke dies due to post-Covid complications

He was admitted for post-Covid complications and was kept on a ventilator since Friday. Bhalke was the MLA from Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly constituency.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 10:01 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Bharat Bhalke. (Zeeshan Siddique/Twitter)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Bharat Bhalke passed away on Saturday at Pune’s Ruby Hospital.

He was admitted for post-Covid complications and was kept on a ventilator since Friday. Bhalke was the MLA from Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly constituency.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed grief over Bhalke’s demise.

“The news of the death of Bharat Bhalke, MLA of NCP’s Pandharpur-Mangalvedha assembly constituency is very shocking. With his demise, an influential orator and dedicated leader passed away. I share the grief of the Bhalke family. A heartfelt tribute,” the Maharashtra Minister tweeted.

