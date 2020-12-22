NCP slams BJP for trying to to destabilise West Bengal govt

“Mr Pawar will discuss this issue with leaders of other political parties also. The meeting will be somewhere in Delhi. If necessary, Mr Pawar will definitely go to West Bengal,” Nawab Malik said. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has accused BJP of misusing powers of Centre to “destabilise” Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal stating that transfer of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the state is a “very serious” matter.

The NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said that his party chief Sharad Pawar will raise this issue with leaders of other political parties.

“BJP is misusing powers of Centre to destabilise the West Bengal government. Law and Order is a state subject. Without any consent, IPS officers has been withdrawn from the state. This is a very serious matter. Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar have discussed this matter,” Nawab Malik told ANI.

“Mr Pawar will discuss this issue with leaders of other political parties also. The meeting will be somewhere in Delhi. If necessary, Mr Pawar will definitely go to West Bengal,” he added.

On December 17, the Central government asked three IPS officers from Bengal to report for central deputation with immediate effect, overriding the state government’s objections that they could not be spared.

They were asked to report for central deputation a day after an attack on BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy near Kolkata earlier this month.