Home / India News / NCW writes to Election Commission, asks Kamal Nath to explain ‘derogatory remark’

NCW writes to Election Commission, asks Kamal Nath to explain ‘derogatory remark’

The Commission has also forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for taking necessary action.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 18:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath over alleged derogatory remarks against a woman minister. (PTI PHOTO.)

The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath over alleged derogatory remarks against a woman minister.

The Commission has also forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for taking necessary action.

“The NCW has come across several media reports where Shri Kamal Nath, Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly made offensive and derogatory remarks against a woman minister in a political rally in Dabra,” the Commission said in a statement. “The Commission strongly condemns this irresponsible and disparaging statement made by the leader. The words used in the video are highly defamatory and shows disrespect towards the dignity of a woman.”

Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday also slammed former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for his “item” jibe against state minister Imarti Devi, and questioned the Gandhi family for keeping silent on the matter.

