NDA always welcoming, we have never abandoned our allies: BJP chief JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda has said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has never abandoned its allies and that they are always welcoming and accommodating.

“[Bihar chief minister] Nitish [Kumar] will remain our leader [in the state], and we will form the government under his leadership, come what may,” Nadda said in an interview with HT amid speculation that the BJP may want to have its own chief minister in the event it gets more seats than Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), or JD(U).

Nadda said Kumar will be NDA’s chief minister even if the latter’s party gets fewer seats than the BJP.

Replying to a question on the exit of two of the BJP’s oldest allies, the Shiv Sena, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), from the NDA, Nadda said they had their own reasons for leaving. “In Maharashtra, it was a dhokha [betrayal]. Our ally [Shiv Sena] deceived us for seats...they realised at the last minute that they [Shiv Sena] want the chief ministership.”

Also read | RJD talks of giving jobs to 1 mn people, but many more have left the state during its regime, says Nadda

Shiv Sena quit the NDA to form the government in Maharashtra with the help of BJP’s arch-rivals, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. The SAD parted ways over the farm laws passed in September, citing the interests of farmers.

Nadda insisted Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to farmers and to the people. “They [Akali Dal] participated in all the decision-making process; they were with us when the Cabinet took a decision. [SAD leaders] Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir, and Harsimrat Kaur Badal all gave statements supporting the farm bills, but later under the pressure of Congress, they decide to part ways with us. We have been asking them to explain how we are anti- farmers and they pro-farmer, but they have not been able to do so.”

Nadda said they wanted the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is contesting the Bihar polls separately and has been attacking Nitish Kumar while praising BJP, to be with them. “…but then every party has its targets and ambitions and they have the right to worry about the growth and scope, so they went away. We tried to adjust them, but after all, we had only 121 seats where we had to accommodate them, and the BJP has to worry about retaining its culture and character. We tried to adjust, but it could not be done.”

Nadda rejected the view that the LJP was attacking Kumar at the BJP’s behest. “Not at all. At every meeting that I am holding with the leaders of the JD (U), VIP [Vikassheel Insaan Party] and HAM(S) [Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)], I have stated clearly that the LJP is not our ally. We have made that clear in letter and spirit. We have specified clearly there is no divisive strategy; if anyone is doing so, he is trying to mislead the people.”

He disagreed with the view about his party’s growing distance with its allies as there is not a single non-BJP minister in the Union Cabinet at the moment. “Not at all. We have a regular dialogue between allies. Before Parliament sessions, there is an NDA meeting. I personally have meetings with all leaders of our alliance partners at frequent intervals. We give them respect as NDA partners.”