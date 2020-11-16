‘NDA family will work together for Bihar’s progress’: PM congratulates Nitish

Nitish Kumar was formally named the leader of the state’s ruling alliance at a meeting of the NDA MLAs on Sunday. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar chief minister and said NDA family will work together for state’s progress.

“Congratulations to @NitishKumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar’s CM. I also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. The NDA family will work together for the progress of Bihar. I assure all possible support from the Centre for the welfare of Bihar,” PM Modi tweeted.

Kumar was formally named the leader of the state’s ruling alliance at a meeting of the NDA MLAs on Sunday. The meeting was also attended by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the party’s state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis.

Apart from Kumar, a host of leaders from the constituent parties of the NDA alliance took oath as cabinet ministers. The deputy CMs — Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi — also took their oath in the ceremony.

Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), JD(U)’s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary and Mewa Lal Choudhary were also sworn in.

The swearing-in ceremony comes a day after the Nation Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar chose Kumar as the chief minister for another term. Deputy chief ministers. Eight other ministers from NDA constituents — BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP were also sworn in today.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)and its chief Tejashwi Yadav boycotted the oath ceremony.

“Best wishes to respected Nitish Kumar ji for being ‘nominated’ as Chief Minister. I hope instead of pursuing his ambitions, he will fulfill the aspirations of the public and will fulfill NDA’s promise of 19 lakh jobs, and will make positive issues like employment, health, income generation, irrigation his priority,” the 31-year-old tweeted.