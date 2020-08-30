Sections
Home / India News / NDA govt not concerned enough to deal with problems caused by Covid: Owaisi

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 14:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hyderabad

Owaisi urged his supporters to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of ones religion. He said his party would contest the coming assembly polls in Bihar. (PTI file photo)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has charged the NDA government with not showing enough concern to address the job losses and other adverse effects brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country He said 1.8 crore people all over the country were now not receiving salaries and eight crore daily wage labourers were out of work.

Also, 10 crore school children who used to get mid-day meals have reportedly been deprive of it because of the lockdown, he said, addressing an online public meeting here on Saturday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ‘invited’ all this on the country by imposing an unplanned, unconstitutional lockdown, he alleged.

He also alleged that there has been a 64 per cent dip in child immunisation and that 10 lakh children had not received their BCG vaccination during the lockdown.



Besides, six lakh children had missed getting their oral polio vaccine since the Covid-19 outbreak, he said.

The Prime Minister, he alleged, also was not worried about Chinese intrusions along the nation’s borders.

Owaisi urged his supporters to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of ones religion. He said his party would contest the coming assembly polls in Bihar.

AIMIM had gained a foothold in Bihar in 2019, winning minority Muslim dominated Kishanganj assembly seat in a bypoll.

