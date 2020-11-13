Sections
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the NDA will meet on Sunday to formally choose its leader in Bihar. The meeting will be held at 12.30pm, sources have confirmed....

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Janata Dal (United) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at party office, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI12-11-2020_000137A) (PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the NDA will meet on Sunday to formally choose its leader in Bihar. The meeting will be held at 12.30pm, sources have confirmed. Following JD(U)’s poor performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2020, where Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single-largest party and the BJP as the dominating ally in the NDA alliance with more seats than the JD(U), speculations were rife whether Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister. Several top BJP leaders have, however, confirmed that it had been agreed before that Nitish Kumar would be at the helm and BJP would go by its pre-poll promise.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned Nitish Kumar and his contribution to the thumping victory of the NDA in Bihar.

With BJP intent on keeping Nitish Kumar at the helm, Kumar may take oath as the chief minister for the fourth successive term coming week. The swearing-in may take place on Monday, on the auspicious occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’ as well. But speaking to media on Thursday for the first time after the results were announced, Nitish Kumar dismissed these speculations.

