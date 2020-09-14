NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

JDU MP, Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (ANI PHOTO.)

JDU MP, Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. This is his second term as the deputy chairperson.

JP Nadda moved the motion to elect Harivansh as the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha and Thapar Chand Gehlot seconded it.

From the opposition side, Ghulam Nabi Azad moved the motion that RJD’s Prof Manoj Jha be chosen as the deputy chairperson, it was seconded by Anand Sharma.

T Siva of the DMK and SP Javed Ali also favoured Jha. The motion to elect Harivansh was passed by a voice vote.