Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

JP Nadda moved the motion to elect Harivansh as the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha and Thapar Chand Gehlot seconded it.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 18:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JDU MP, Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (ANI PHOTO.)

JDU MP, Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected as the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. This is his second term as the deputy chairperson.

JP Nadda moved the motion to elect Harivansh as the deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha and Thapar Chand Gehlot seconded it.

From the opposition side, Ghulam Nabi Azad moved the motion that RJD’s Prof Manoj Jha be chosen as the deputy chairperson, it was seconded by Anand Sharma.

T Siva of the DMK and SP Javed Ali also favoured Jha. The motion to elect Harivansh was passed by a voice vote.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

25 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 18:46 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
Sep 14, 2020 18:09 IST
SII’s Adar Poonawalla says there won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024
Sep 14, 2020 19:01 IST

latest news

NLAT 2020 by NLSIU Benguluru: Plea in SC challenges Jharkhand HC order
Sep 14, 2020 19:13 IST
Indian-origin London mayor candidate dropped for anti-semitic remarks
Sep 14, 2020 19:08 IST
‘Still manage to fly at 51’: Jonty Rhodes takes stunning one-handed catch
Sep 14, 2020 19:06 IST
Sensex ends 98 points lower, IT stocks shine
Sep 14, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.