NDA’s common minimum programme: Focus on 7 resolves, job generation

After forming the government last month with a thin majority in Bihar, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have started formulating a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to implement the promises for development and good governance.

The NDA came to power in the state first in 2005. It also formulated a CMP after its return to power in 2010.

“The process [for fresh CMP] has started. It will be announced soon. All our alliance partners are working on it,” said Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), leader Bashistha Narain Singh.

NDA functionaries said the CMP has been necessitated as all the four alliance partners have spelt out their priorities through their manifestos.

The JD (U) talked about its seven resolves-part 2 while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised 1.9 million jobs. “All those works will be given priority which can propel development in the next five years and were promised during the polls,” said an NDA leader.

According to NDA leaders, the emphasis would be given to the seven-point programme of chief minister Nitish Kumar and create more employment opportunities.

Ahead of the October-November polls, Kumar said he has delivered on all the seven resolves for governance made in 2015. He said if voted back to power, he would implement the freshly laid out seven-point programme.

Kumar has promised irrigation for every agricultural land parcel, promotion of higher education and mega skill centres and a skills department. He announced programmes to develop entrepreneurship among women with the special assistance of ₹10 lakh. Kumar also promised to provide Rs25,000 to girls who clear their intermediate exams and Rs50,000 to graduates. He pledged clean villages, equipped with solar lights, etc.

The BJP’s promise for free Covid vaccine, party leaders said, would be the highlight of the CMP.

In addition to this, issues like 300,000 appointments of teachers in the next year will also be a part of the CMP.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) dismissed the CMP as another stunt of the ruling alliance. “They did not do anything in the last 15 years and the CMP is not going to bring any change either. Corruption remains a big burning issue,” said RJD lawmaker Subodh Rai.

Congress leader Rajesh Rathore said the BJP was trying to thrust its programme and policies on Nitish Kumar through the CMP.