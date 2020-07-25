NDA will contest Bihar polls unitedly, says BJP chief Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda told party leaders from Bihar on Friday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state is intact and will fight the coming assembly polls together.

In a meeting with Bihar leaders through video conference, he also asked them to continue with welfare work for people hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Amid speculation over the assembly poll schedule, he noted that it is for the Election Commission to decide. The state elections are due in October-November but rising cases of Covid-19 and the call by some parties, including opposition RJD and BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party, to postpone them in view of the pandemic have caused some uncertainty.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI said Nadda asserted that the NDA, which includes the BJP, chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP, will remain intact and fight the polls together. His remarks assume significance as the LJP and the JD(U) have been sniping at each other for months.

However, senior BJP leaders, including party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, have rejected speculation about any serious differences in the alliance and maintained that its constituents will fight the assembly polls together.