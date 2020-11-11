Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / NDA would have won regardless of our candidates, Owaisi takes swipe at ‘vote katwa’ jibe

NDA would have won regardless of our candidates, Owaisi takes swipe at ‘vote katwa’ jibe

On seats where NDA won, the victory margin was higher than our votes, Owaisi said.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 18:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Asaduddin Owaisi is being credited for winning five seats in a close five between NDA and Mahagathbandhan where local Lok Janshakti Party has been reduced to a diminutive state, but the Congress has alleged that AIMIM’s presence silently helped the NDA. Countering this allegation, Owaisi on Wednesday took to Twitter and said NDA would have won regardless of AIMIM candidates.

“Congress is still shouting vote katwa just as before. They have already started blaming their own failure on AIMIM’s success in Bihar elections,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

 

Giving out figures, Owaisi said the AIMIM contested 20 seats and won five among those. Among the rest 15, Mahagathbandhan won nine seats and the NDA won six seats.



 

“On seats where NDA won, the victory margin was higher than our votes. NDA would have won regardless of our candidates. In other words, MGB failed to defeat NDA on these seats,” Owaisi wrote.

Replying to Congress’s charge of ‘radicalisation’ on AIMIM during a television debate, Owaisi wrote, “In Sherghati, RJD fielded a candidate from extremist Durga Vahini but still won. What does that say about radicalisation and vote cutters?”

The party has also decided to fight in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh state elections.

“You mean we should not fight elections. You (Congress) went and sat in Shiv Sena’s lap (in Maharashtra). If anyone asks why did you fight the elections... I will fight in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and will fight every election in the country,” he said.

“Do I need to ask anyone’s permission to fight the polls,” Owaisi said when asked whether the party would contest in any other state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
Nov 11, 2020 19:43 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:33 IST
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 19:45 IST
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
Nov 11, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: ‘MI once asked SRH for a trade of Rashid Khan’, reveals Tom Moody
Nov 11, 2020 19:43 IST
Hedy Lamarr: Actress, inventor who paved the way for Wi-Fi
Nov 11, 2020 19:39 IST
Combination of air pollution, Covid-19 can cause more severe disease
Nov 11, 2020 19:34 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.