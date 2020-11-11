NDA would have won regardless of our candidates, Owaisi takes swipe at ‘vote katwa’ jibe

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses media persons on Bihar election results at his residence in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Asaduddin Owaisi is being credited for winning five seats in a close five between NDA and Mahagathbandhan where local Lok Janshakti Party has been reduced to a diminutive state, but the Congress has alleged that AIMIM’s presence silently helped the NDA. Countering this allegation, Owaisi on Wednesday took to Twitter and said NDA would have won regardless of AIMIM candidates.

“Congress is still shouting vote katwa just as before. They have already started blaming their own failure on AIMIM’s success in Bihar elections,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

Giving out figures, Owaisi said the AIMIM contested 20 seats and won five among those. Among the rest 15, Mahagathbandhan won nine seats and the NDA won six seats.

“On seats where NDA won, the victory margin was higher than our votes. NDA would have won regardless of our candidates. In other words, MGB failed to defeat NDA on these seats,” Owaisi wrote.

Replying to Congress’s charge of ‘radicalisation’ on AIMIM during a television debate, Owaisi wrote, “In Sherghati, RJD fielded a candidate from extremist Durga Vahini but still won. What does that say about radicalisation and vote cutters?”

The party has also decided to fight in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh state elections.

“You mean we should not fight elections. You (Congress) went and sat in Shiv Sena’s lap (in Maharashtra). If anyone asks why did you fight the elections... I will fight in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and will fight every election in the country,” he said.

“Do I need to ask anyone’s permission to fight the polls,” Owaisi said when asked whether the party would contest in any other state.