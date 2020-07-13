Sections
Home / India News / NDRF carry out rescue operation in Assam’s flood-affected areas

NDRF carry out rescue operation in Assam’s flood-affected areas

Incessant rainfall since last one week in Assam caused unexpected flood occurred in Districts-Bongaigaon, Baksa, Kamurp Rural (Rangia) and Barpeta.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 07:13 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Guwahati

A total of 11 search and rescue teams of NDRF are pre-positioned deployed in Assam, an NDRF statement said. (ANI twitter)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Sunday carried out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Assam’s Barpeta district.

“NDRF teams reached the site and evacuated 487 marooned villagers and transported them to safer places. Besides teams are also assisting district administration in distribution of mask, screening inundated areas and maintained proper social distancing due to Covid-19 emergency. More than 950 marooned villagers evacuated this year monsoon season by first Battalion NDRF Guwahati,” an NDRF said in a statement.

“A total of 11 search and rescue teams of NDRF are pre-positioned deployed in Assam i.e. Jorhat, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Baksa, Barpeta, Cachar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia. NDRF control room keeping close watch in other flood affected areas,” it said.

Incessant rainfall since last one week in Assam caused unexpected flood occurred in Districts-Bongaigaon, Baksa, Kamurp Rural (Rangia) and Barpeta. Flood situation was created due to overflowing the Rivers Puthimari, Beki, Aie and Pahumara.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 100,000 cases of coronavirus in Argentina
Jul 13, 2020 07:44 IST
Anupam Kher’s mother moved to isolation unit, brother’s family is at home
Jul 13, 2020 07:43 IST
Hogwarts-inspired makeover: Ulta Beauty is launching Harry Potter makeup
Jul 13, 2020 07:42 IST
‘One of our best wins’: Holder after Windies beat England in Southampton
Jul 13, 2020 07:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.