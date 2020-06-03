Sections
NDRF deploys 43 teams as Cyclone Nisarga hits Maharashtra's Raigad

Seven coastal districts of Maharashtra have been put on red alert by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for both Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra are spread out in Mumbai, Palghar, in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, NDRF officials said. (PHOTO CREDIT: NDRF.)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday deployed 43 teams in Maharashtra and Gujarat and also evacuated nearly 1 lakh people living close to the coastline as Cyclone Nisarga began landfall in Maharashtra’s Raigad district this afternoon.

The entire process of landfall of the severe cyclonic storm will take at least three hours.

“A total of 43 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in the two states. Of the teams, 21 are on standby in Maharashtra and the rest in the neighbouring state. Nearly 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the areas in the path of the cyclone,” NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said.

NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra are spread out in Mumbai, Palghar, in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, NDRF officials said.

In Maharashtra, schools have been converted into temporary cyclone shelters and several families living close to the coast have been evacuated and shifted to these cyclone shelters by the NDRF. Over the last 24 hours, 790 people were evacuated from various villages along coastal zones of Alibag and shifted to two schools converted into cyclone shelters.

“We cannot comment about the exact number of evacuations but around 3,000 people have been evacuated in Daman and a few operations are still going on,” Deputy Commandant, NDRF, AK Pathak said earlier today.

The Indian Coast Guard has also mobilised 8 Disaster Relief Teams for Maharashtra to respond to any requirement of Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief arising due to Cyclone Nisarga. The teams have been placed at Dahanu, Mumbai, Murud Janjira and Ratnagiri.

