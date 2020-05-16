Sections
Home / India News / NDRF deploys teams in Odisha and Bengal as cyclone Amphan closes in

NDRF deploys teams in Odisha and Bengal as cyclone Amphan closes in

NDRF Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan said each of the four teams have been sent to the four coastal Odisha districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak that are likely to be affected by the cyclone. Another 20 NDRF teams are on standby.

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Under its impact, rain is expected to start in coastal Odisha by May 18 evening and by May 19, northern coastal Odisha will receive very heavy rainfall, the IMD predicted. (ANI)

With the Indian Meteorological Department predicting that cyclonic storm Amphan is likely to make landfall somewhere between North Odisha coast and West Bengal between May 18 and 20, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams each in Odisha and West Bengal, its chief said Saturday.

NDRF Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan said each of the four teams have been sent to the four coastal Odisha districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak that are likely to be affected by the cyclone. Another 20 NDRF teams are on standby.

Special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena said the collectors in all the coastal districts have been asked to ensure that the diesel generator sets, inflatable tower light, telescopic tower light, chain saws given multipurpose cyclone shelters be in operational readiness. He said 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force will be sent to the districts likely to be affected by the cyclone.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal lay centred 1,040 km south of Paradip and is very likely to intensify into cyclonic Storm in next 12 hours and further into severe cyclonic storm in another 24 hrs. It is likely to move north-northwest and make landfall on West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts on May 20. However, the exact progress of the cyclone would be known by Sunday, he said. The system is now moving at 20 km per hour.



Under its impact, rain is expected to start in coastal Odisha by May 18 evening and by May 19, northern coastal Odisha will receive very heavy rainfall, the IMD predicted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home Decor Trends 2020: In times like these, make your home your sanctuary
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
Rs 31.83 crore spent to combat Covid-19; focus on improving health budget: Pune civic chief
May 16, 2020 21:08 IST
3 plumbers arrested for killing Amritsar cop’s mother
May 16, 2020 21:02 IST
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo album clocks 1 billion streams on YouTube
May 16, 2020 21:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.