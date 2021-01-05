Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / NDRF personnel deployed in firefighting operation at Dzukou Valley found dead

NDRF personnel deployed in firefighting operation at Dzukou Valley found dead

Manipur Police said the cause of death is not yet known.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:48 IST

By Sobhapati Samom, Hindustan Times Imphal

Assistant Sub-Inspector Binoy Meetei was part of a NDRF team to fight the Dzukou Valley wildfire. (HT PHOTO)

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who was deployed to fight the Dzukou Valley wildfire was found dead inside a base camp in the hills near the valley in Manipur on Tuesday morning, police said.

The ASI has been identified as Nongthombam Binoy Meetei,a resident of Luwangshangbam Maning Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal East District, a police official of Mao Police station in Senapati district said. The cause of the death is not yet known, police said.

The body has been sent to JNIMS mortuary in Imphal for necessary procedure.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed shock and sorrow over the death of Binoy Meetei.



NDRF teams from Guwahati along with state disaster response force, fire and police personnel besides volunteers from Mao area have been engaged in firefighting operations after the blaze that broke out in the Dzukou Range in Nagaland on December 29 spread across the border to Manipur on the morning of December 31.

Indian Air Force helicopters were also pressed into service to fight the fire.

Dzukou valley straddles Nagaland and Manipur and is a popular trekking destination for its picturesque biodiversity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Nearly 25,000 birds die of 2 strains of bird flu, states on alert
by Sachin Saini, Shruti Tomar, Naresh Thakur, Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Six dogs found poisoned on banks of Pavana in Pimple Gurav
by Shalaka Shinde and Jigar Hindocha
US hits Iran with fresh sanctions as Trump term nears end
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Flights to UK to begin from January 6 amid concerns over new mutant strain
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China’s Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.