Sections
Home / India News / NDRF preps for rescue ops as super cyclone Amphan heads for Odisha, Bengal

NDRF preps for rescue ops as super cyclone Amphan heads for Odisha, Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Amphan will intensify into a super cyclone.

Updated: May 18, 2020 16:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Marine police personnel patrol Puri beach to prevent tourists and fishermen from venturing into the sea due to Cyclone Amphan, in Puri, Sunday, May 17, 2020. (PTI)

As Odisha and West Bengal brace for cyclone Amphan, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said Monday it has boosted its strength to face the twin challenge of the storm and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A total of 37 teams have been deployed by NDRF in West Bengal and Odisha, out of which 20 teams are actively deployed and 17 are on standby in the two states,” NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a video message.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Amphan will intensify into a super cyclone.

Pradhan said the force is fully geared to face the situation amid the IMD’s warning that the depression in the Bay of Bengal will turn into a very severe cyclonic storm by this evening and remain so for some time and will cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on May 20.



On Sunday, the NDRF had earmarked 17 teams for the task.

A single NDRF team comprises 45 personnel.

Pradhan said the NDRF has deployed its teams in seven districts in Odisha and six districts in Bengal.

“It (cyclone ‘Amphan’) is a dual challenge as cyclone is striking in time of Covid-19,” Pradhan said.”We are coordinating with local administrations for active evacuation from possible affected areas.”

The IMD has warned that the cyclone could ravage east Medinipur, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogly, Kolkata districts in West Bengal.

Kutcha houses are expected to face extensive damage in the storm that is likely to uproot communication and power poles.

It said the cyclone could also disrupt rail and road links in many places and inflict extensive damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards.

It suggested the evacuation of people from low lying areas and advised against movement in motor boats and small ships.

In Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj) the cyclone is expected to completely destroy thatched houses and cause extensive damage to kutcha houses.

The cyclone could also damage tarred and untarred roads and disrupt railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Odisha is also expected to face widespread damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards.

The IMD also repeated its warning to suspend all fishing activity in Bengal and Odisha till May 20.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China’s coronavirus vaccine will be global public good, Xi Says
May 18, 2020 17:16 IST
Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami fumes at Centre over “unreasonable” riders to nod for more borrowing
May 18, 2020 17:14 IST
Kids ‘N Krayons gets children Corona-ready with first COVID-19 pre-school syllabus
May 18, 2020 17:10 IST
What Are The Odds trailer: Netflix’s whimsical love story arrives in 2 days
May 18, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.