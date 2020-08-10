Sections
Home / India News / NDRF resumes rescue ops in Idukki as death toll rises to 43 in landslide incident

NDRF resumes rescue ops in Idukki as death toll rises to 43 in landslide incident

Two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training are leading the rescue operations in Idukki’s Rajamala, the District Information Office had said on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Idukki (Kerala)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel during the rescue operations at the landslide site, at Rajamala in Idukki , Kerala, Aug 9, 2020. (ANI)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed rescue operations in Idukki’s Rajamala on Monday morning as the death toll in the landslide incident rose to 43.

In a tweet, SN Pradhan, the Director-General of NDRF said that teams are battling odds of rain, slush and terrain.

“#KeralaRains2020 UPDATE 10/08/2020 #Landslide,Munnar @NDRFHQ work on site w/State/local agencies. Battling odds of rain/slush/terrain etc. OPS RESUMED SINCE MORNING TODAY,” Pradhan tweeted.

Two NDRF teams, a full unit of Idukki fire and rescue team, a team each from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, and a team which received special training are leading the rescue operations in Idukki’s Rajamala, the District Information Office had said on Sunday.



It added that 105 members of Kerala Armed Police, 21 members of local police, and 10 members of Rapid Action Force were also present on the spot of the landslide.

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

29% Tripura school students don’t have mobile phones and cable TV , a survey says
Aug 10, 2020 12:03 IST
Janhvi, Angad dance to My Name Is Lakhan in Gunjan Saxena BTS video, watch
Aug 10, 2020 11:56 IST
Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram
Aug 10, 2020 12:07 IST
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
Aug 10, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.