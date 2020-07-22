NDRF teams put on alert as toll due to floods climbs to 90

New Delhi/ Guwahati: The flood situation remained grim in several parts of the country as the number of deaths in rain-related incidents reached 90 on Tuesday.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 24 of the state’s 33 districts are still reeling under floods. Nearly 44,500 people uprooted by flood waters are still taking shelter in 397 relief camps where local administrations are trying to ensure social distancing and safety protocol to prevent outbreak of COVID-19.

Two more deaths due to drowning were reported from Nagaon and Morigaon districts on Tuesday taking the total number of deaths to 85 this season.

Kaziranga National Park, 90% of which is under water, has lost 116 animals, including 88 hog deers and 11 rhinos, to the floods.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the erosion hit areas of Tulsijhara village near Hagrama bridge in Chirang district on Tuesday and assessed the devastations caused by Aie river.

In Meghalaya, at least five people have lost their lives and over a lakh have been affected in the plain belt of West Garo Hills, area district collector Ram Singh said. Most victims hail from Tikrikilla community. Chief minister Conrad K Sangma announced ~4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of deceased. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the CM and assured all support in dealing with the flood situation in the state.

In Bihar, heavy rainfall in catchment areas of river Gandak led to the discharge of excess water from Valmikinagar barrage in West Champaran district, flooding parts of north Bihar.

Several rivers except the Ganges continued to flow above the danger mark and flood waters have hit nearly 400,000 people in eight districts, a disaster management department bulletin said.

The bulletin, however, did not mention any loss of human life or cattle. “All the embankments are safe and there is no breach in any of them,” water minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has positioned 122 teams across the country to tackle the flood and heavy rain situation during the ongoing monsoon season. A force spokesperson said 85 rescue and relief teams have been pre-positioned in “vulnerable” states and has ordered all its 12 battalions to be prepared

