NE to receive heavy rainfall in next few days, warns IMD

New Delhi: Several parts of North-east and eastern India are experiencing a flood-like situation as multiple weather stations in Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Bihar and sub-Himalayan West Bengal have reported extremely heavy rains (above 20cm in a day) continuously for the past two to three days.

According to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the eastern end of the monsoon trough continues to run along the Himalayan foothills, with the convergence of strong southerly and south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal over North-east and east India. This is likely to lead to heavy and widespread rain in many parts of North-east India in the next four to five days.

“Assam is reporting floods. Bihar is also in a flood-like situation. Cherrapunji, which is known to receive a lot of rain at this time, has recorded as much as 50-55cm in a day. This pattern of continuous heavy rain will gradually reduce from June 30; from July 2, rains will increase in central India; and from July 5, we can expect rains to resume over north-west India,” said M Mohapatra, IMD’s director general.

Heavy rains are expected in Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Widespread rain is also expected over Madhya Pradesh for the next five days, and over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on June 29 and 30. There will be widespread rain in the west coast also this week, IMD said in its bulletin, adding that rains will be subdued for now over north-west India and the western Himalayas.

The Central Water Commission has, meanwhile, warned of “above-normal” flood situation in Dharamtul, Brahmaputra, Dhubri, Goalpara and others, and “severe” flood situation in Kopili and Kampur in Assam.

‘Severe flood situation’ is where water level is touching or exceeding the danger level but below the highest flood level (HFL) and ‘above normal flood situation’ where water level is touching or exceeding the warning level but below the danger level.

The restoration operations at Baghjan gas well No 5 -- there was a blowout on May 27 and a fire on June 9 -- was hampered for two to three days because of flooding, according to an Oil India Limited spokesperson. The well continues to leak gas and oil condensate.

Monsoon covered the entire country on June 26, 12 days in advance of its usual pattern. Till June 28, the monsoon rains in the country are 20% in excess of the long period average (LPA) -- 36% over central India, 8% over north-west India, 4% over the southern peninsula, and 20% over east and North-east India.

LPA is the average of rainfall received in the area over a 50-year period between 1961 and 2010, which is 88.06cm for the entire country. IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year at 102% of LPA.

A good monsoon, which accounts for 70% of India’s annual rainfall, is critical to the fortunes of the agricultural sector, on which at least 700 million people in India are dependent for a livelihood. It is crucial for the yield of rice, wheat, sugarcane, and oilseeds in a country where farming accounts for about 15% of the economy but employs over half of its people.

“There is water everywhere. Gas has been leaking from the OIL well for a month now. Work couldn’t be taken up because of incessant rains and flooding. Roads and bridges are destroyed here. Kaziranga downstream will also start flooding,” said Mridupaban Phukon, a wildlife activist in Baghjan.

Nineteen houses and an old hostel of a senior secondary school have been damaged in a flash floods in upper Djongu region of North Sikkim district, properties at Passidang village and its surrounding areas on Saturday, PTI reported.

Many parts of Delhi NCR received good rains on Monday following three days of intense heat. “The monsoon trough had shifted northwards so hot westerly winds from the land were blowing over Delhi. Now the monsoon trough has shifted southwards marginally so we have started getting moist easterly winds again. There was a lot of heating, maximum temperature was above 40 degree C for last 3 days,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 40.2 degree C, 3 degree C above normal. Monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 24, three days in advance.