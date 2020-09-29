Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Nearly 100% increase in India’s Covid-19 recoveries in past month, says health ministry

Nearly 100% increase in India’s Covid-19 recoveries in past month, says health ministry

With more than five million recoveries in a caseload of over six million, India currently has a recovery rate of 82.58%. India also has the highest number of recovered cases in the world, contributing more than 20% of total global recoveries.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at a government dispensary in New Delhi (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

The Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday said India had witnessed close to 100% increase in novel coronavirus (Covid-19) recoveries in the past month.

The ministry further said more than 82% of India’s coronavirus patients had recovered from the disease and were discharged.

“India has witnessed close to 100% increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82% of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active cases (lower than ten lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases,” the ministry said.

 



According to the health ministry’s dashboard, India’s Covid-19 count currently stands at 6,074,702, only behind that of the United States and ahead of Brazil. However, of these, 5,016,520 are recovered cases, giving India a recovery rate of 82.58%.

India’s recovered cases are also the highest in the world, contributing more than 20% of total global recoveries. Globally, more than 24 million have recovered from the disease, in a caseload of over 33 million, as per worldometers.

The United States and Brazil have the second and third-highest recovered cases in the world, followed by Russia and Colombia.

India’s active cases and deaths, meanwhile, contribute 15.85% and 1.57% respectively to its total number of Covid-19 cases. While the number of active cases is 962,640, the death toll stands at 95,542.

The country is currently in the fourth stage of nationwide unlock, which began on September 1 and will end on September 30. It started unlocking from June 1 after four phases of strict nationwide lockdown from March 25 to May 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 04:58 IST
Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Sep 29, 2020 01:00 IST
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 03:12 IST
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
Sep 29, 2020 09:07 IST

latest news

Bhim Army launches PDA with regional parties to contest Bihar assembly polls
Sep 29, 2020 09:15 IST
MHA sanctions 3 additional branches of NIA at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi
Sep 29, 2020 09:16 IST
BPSC 65th mains and 31st judicial service exam postponed, check new dates here
Sep 29, 2020 09:15 IST
SC to hear plea against detention of Mehbooba Mufti 7 months after it was last heard
Sep 29, 2020 09:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.