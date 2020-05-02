Nearly 10,000 recover across country; over 1000 from Delhi, TN: Covid-19 state tally

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 37336 on Saturday. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 37336 on Saturday. According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 26167 active coronavirus cases in the country, 9950 patients have been cured or discharged while 1218 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 11,500-mark and now inch toward 12000 while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, has over 4500 Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the statewise breakup of the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and recoveries.Maharashtra

Maharashtra

With 11506 Covid-19 active cases, Maharashtra inches towards another grim milestone - of 12000 cases. It already has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 485 deaths so far while 1879 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

The state is second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands at 4721. While 236 people have died due to the coronavirus disease, Gujarat has seen 735 recoveries so far.

Delhi

As many as 3738 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 61 people have died from the infection while 1167 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 2719 positive cases of coronavirus. 145 people have died from Covid-19 here while 524 have recovered.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan touched 2666 on Saturday. The state has reported 62 fatalities, and 1116 patients have recovered from the infection.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 2526 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1312 recoveries and 28 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

2328 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 654 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 42 have died from the infection here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed 1463 positive Covid-19 patients and 403 cases of recovery. 33 people have died.

Telangana

1039 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the state so far. 441 people have made a recovery from the virus while 26 people have died from Covid-19.

West Bengal

The number of infected cases in West Bengal reached 795 on Saturday. There have been 33 deaths and 139 recoveries in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 639. Eight people have died from the infection while 247 were cured.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 589 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths. 251 people have been cured and discharged.

Kerala

As per the health ministry, Kerala reported 497 coronavirus cases on Saturday. Kerala has witnessed four deaths due to Covid-19 while 392 people have successfully recovered.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 360 and 480 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 19 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen 4 deaths. 227 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 90 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 471 people have tested positive for coronavirus, three people have died while 98 patients have recovered. Odisha has 149 Covid-19 positive patients, 55 have recovered while one person has died. Jharkhand has 111 Covid-19 cases, three patients have died and 20 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 58 coronavirus patients, 36 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 30 have recovered. Assam has reported 43 Covid-19 cases, one person has died while 32 people have recovered.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 43 cases of coronavirus and 36 people have recovered. In Chandigarh, 88 people have contracted the Covid-19 disease and 17 have recovered. Andaman has recorded 33 coronavirus cases, 16 have recovered.

Ladakh has 22 patients, 17 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients have recovered. Puducherry has reported eight cases, 5 have recovered. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases and one death.

Manipur and Tripura had two coronavirus cases each, all patients have recovered.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the Arunachal patient has recovered. Sikkim has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.