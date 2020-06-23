Nearly 11,000 Covid-19 patients recover in last 24 hours, over 2.48 lakh in total

A medical worker collects a sample from a woman at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst its spread in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

While coronavirus cases continue to escalate in India, the number of patients recovering from the deadly contagion is also on the rise too. According to the Ministry of Health, India has seen nearly 11,000 people recover from Covid-19 or getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

On Monday morning, the number of Covid-19 recoveries across the country stood at 2,37,196 which rose to 2,48,189 this morning - up by 10,993, health ministry’s data showed.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 440,215 on Tuesday after 14,933 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. India’ Covid-19 recovery rate is higher as compared to the rate of new infections or the fatality rate. At present, 178,014 people suffer from Covid-19 across India - these are known as the active cases of the disease. The death toll, however, has climbed to 14,011.

With over 4.4 lakh coronavirus cases, India stands fourth on the global Covid-19 tally behind countries like the US, Brazil and Russia.

Maharashtra leads the state tally with over 1.35 lakh coronavirus cases - more than the national total of countries like China, Canada, Egypt, among others. Mumbai, the worst-hit city, alone has reported over 66,000 coronavirus cases. The number of infections is on a sharp rise in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi is the second worst-hit with over 62,000 Covid-19 cases followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh is the fifth worst-affected state and has reported over 18,000 Covid-19 cases till date.