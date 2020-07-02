Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Nearly 2 lakh new cases in past 12 days in India, death toll crosses 60k in Brazil: Covid-19 wrap

Nearly 2 lakh new cases in past 12 days in India, death toll crosses 60k in Brazil: Covid-19 wrap

The Centre has asked state governments to step up rapid antigen tests in fight against Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Health workers in protective gear during a large scale screening of residents in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Coronavirus cases across the globe have crossed the 10 million mark and are rising unabated. The viral disease has claimed over 5 lakh lives across the world till date. Amid the pandemic, many countries are have been trying to lift the lockdown restrictions in a staggered manner, including India. Although the number of coronavirus cases in the country inch toward a grim milestone and has already crossed the 6 lakh mark, the Ministry of Health says that a low death rate and an improving rate of recovery, presently nearly 60 percent, are positive indicators.

Here’s a list of Covid-19 developments from India and across the globe:

• With 604,993 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 6-lakh mark while the death toll stands at 17,847.

• Delhi chief minister said that the Covid-19 outbreak in the national capital is now under control but there is a need to stave-off complacency as the virus is unpredictable.

• Patanjali Ayurved’s ‘Coronil’ drug is an immunity booster and not a cure for coronavirus, says AYUSH ministry. The company has been allowed to market and sell the drug for Covid-19 management and immunity-boosting but not as a cure.



• Decorated Delhi police inspector dies of Covid-19, 2,000 police personnel have been infected so far.

• The Centre has asked state governments to step up rapid antigen tests in fight against Covid-19.

• Bengaluru continues to battles a surge in Covid-19 cases, ICUs in government hospitals are full of patients. Of Karnataka’s 16,000 Covid-19 patients, nearly 5,300 come from Bengaluru.

• India added nearly 2 lakh cases to its Covid-19 tally in the last 12 days.

• As the number of coronavirus cases rise to 10,653,987 across the globe, Greece witnesses a wave of first tourists. Global Covid-19 death toll stands at 515,504.

• In Brazil, the number of coronavirus deaths have crossed the 60,000-mark.

• California in the United States has rolled back reopening of bars, restaurants amid a surge in cases.

• A high number of cases are being reported in US’ meat processing units.

•US President Donald Trump has said that the “he is all for masks” but believes that the virus will disappear.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion today and all the latest news
Jul 02, 2020 08:55 IST
Gold eases off near eight-year peak after solid US data
Jul 02, 2020 08:54 IST
‘We had ensured we would shoot first’: Remembering the Entebbe Raid
Jul 02, 2020 08:54 IST
White House joins Senate in approving bill rebuking China over Hong Kong
Jul 02, 2020 08:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.