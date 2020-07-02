Nearly 2 lakh new cases in past 12 days in India, death toll crosses 60k in Brazil: Covid-19 wrap

File photo: Health workers in protective gear during a large scale screening of residents in Ranchi, Jharkhand. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Coronavirus cases across the globe have crossed the 10 million mark and are rising unabated. The viral disease has claimed over 5 lakh lives across the world till date. Amid the pandemic, many countries are have been trying to lift the lockdown restrictions in a staggered manner, including India. Although the number of coronavirus cases in the country inch toward a grim milestone and has already crossed the 6 lakh mark, the Ministry of Health says that a low death rate and an improving rate of recovery, presently nearly 60 percent, are positive indicators.

Here’s a list of Covid-19 developments from India and across the globe:

• With 604,993 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 6-lakh mark while the death toll stands at 17,847.

• Delhi chief minister said that the Covid-19 outbreak in the national capital is now under control but there is a need to stave-off complacency as the virus is unpredictable.

• Patanjali Ayurved’s ‘Coronil’ drug is an immunity booster and not a cure for coronavirus, says AYUSH ministry. The company has been allowed to market and sell the drug for Covid-19 management and immunity-boosting but not as a cure.

• Decorated Delhi police inspector dies of Covid-19, 2,000 police personnel have been infected so far.

• The Centre has asked state governments to step up rapid antigen tests in fight against Covid-19.

• Bengaluru continues to battles a surge in Covid-19 cases, ICUs in government hospitals are full of patients. Of Karnataka’s 16,000 Covid-19 patients, nearly 5,300 come from Bengaluru.

• India added nearly 2 lakh cases to its Covid-19 tally in the last 12 days.

• As the number of coronavirus cases rise to 10,653,987 across the globe, Greece witnesses a wave of first tourists. Global Covid-19 death toll stands at 515,504.

• In Brazil, the number of coronavirus deaths have crossed the 60,000-mark.

• California in the United States has rolled back reopening of bars, restaurants amid a surge in cases.

• A high number of cases are being reported in US’ meat processing units.

•US President Donald Trump has said that the “he is all for masks” but believes that the virus will disappear.