Sections
Home / India News / Nearly 200 cr found in Swiss account of 80-yr-old woman who claims less than 2 lakh as annual income

Nearly 200 cr found in Swiss account of 80-yr-old woman who claims less than 2 lakh as annual income

The Mumbai branch of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), has ordered the woman to pay a penalty along with the tax.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Image for representation. (REUTERS)

An 80-year-old elderly woman, who claims a monthly income of around Rs 14,000, is reported to have black money amounting to the tune of around Rs 196 crore in her Swiss bank account, HT’s Hindi language publication Live Hindustan reported citing a news report. The Mumbai branch of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), has ordered the woman to pay a penalty along with the tax.

Renu Tharani is reported to have an account in HSBC Geneva. The Swiss Bank holds the sole discretionary beneficiary of the bank named Tharani Family Trust. It was opened in July 2004 under the name of Cayman Islands-based GW Investment which transferred the fund to the family trust as an administrator.

Tharani did not give this information in the IT return that was filed in 2005-06. The case was reopened on 31 October 2014. Tharani also served an affidavit stating that she does not have a bank account in HSBC Geneva nor was she a director or shareholder in GW Investment Bank. She even described herself as a non-resident and claimed that even if there is any amount, she cannot be taxed.

It was in the IT returns for 2005-06 when Tharani stated her annual income as just Rs 1.7 lakh. She gave an address in Bengaluru and described herself as an Indian taxpayer. The ITAT Bench said that it may have been that she was in her first year of non-residential status. The bench could not figure out where did she accumulate 200 crore rupees in her bank account in such short period. The bench also said that she isn’t even a public figure or runs a charity that this amount would have been given to her trust.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nearly 200 cr found in Swiss account of 80-yr-old woman who claims less than 2 lakh as annual income
Jul 19, 2020 15:02 IST
Russian ambassador to Britain rejects Covid-19 vaccine hacking claims
Jul 19, 2020 14:52 IST
Fortis Hospital staffer murdered after altercation in Mohali
Jul 19, 2020 14:45 IST
Rajasthan crisis: Congress hits back at BJP with demand for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s resignation, 5 questions
Jul 19, 2020 14:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.