Nearly 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 582 deaths in 24 hours take India’s tally to over 9.36 lakh

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample from a child for coronavirus testing, at Gardiner Hospital, in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

India’s number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases has reached 936,181 and its death toll 24,209, Union health ministry data said on Wednesday.

There were 29,429 fresh Covid-19 cases, for the first time, and 582 deaths across the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard.

The health ministry had said on Tuesday the daily growth rate of newer Covid-19 cases is declining each day and that it recorded the daily growth rate for newer cases at 3.24%.

“If we see in the month of March, the daily growth rate of Covid cases was 31.28%, in May it was 9.27% and further reduced to 4.82% in May end and if we see the figures of July 12, the growth rate for newer cases is at 3.24%. There is a progressive decline in the daily growth rate of new cases,” Rajesh Bhushan, the health ministry’s officer on special duty, said.



The number of those who have been cured of the viral disease has gone up to 592,031, taking the recovery rate to 63.23%. Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, 20,572 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country.

Bhushan also said that 86% of the total cases are confined to 10 states. Of these, just two states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for about 50% of the cases.

“Maharastra and Tamil Nadu have 50% of the active caseload while Karnataka, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Assam have 36% of active cases, respectively,” he added.

While Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, has 267,665 infections and 10,695 deaths, there are 147,324 cases and 2,099 fatalities in Tamil Nadu.

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, West Bengal has extended the lockdown in 605 containment zones for another three days, till July 19.

An order issued by the state’s home secretary on Tuesday also said that lockdown would be imposed in four towns of Malda, Raiganj, Siliguri and Cooch Behar in north Bengal. from July 15.

The Tripura government has also announced a week-long “total lockdown” within one kilometre in rural areas and 0.5km in municipal areas on its border with Bangladesh from July 17.

According to the central government, there are 20 states and Union territories (UTs) which have a recovery rate percentage more than the national average.

Some of these states include Madhya Pradesh (73), Haryana (76), Tripura (71), Rajasthan (75), Delhi (80), Chandigarh (72), Chhattisgarh (76), Uttarakhand (79), Ladakh (UT) (87), Himachal Pradesh (76), Assam (64.87), Tamil Nadu (64.66) Uttar Pradesh (64), Odisha (67), Mizoram (64.94), Punjab (68.94), Bihar (69.09), Gujarat (70) and Assam (65).

The health ministry has said testing is being increased every day and the laboratory network in the country further strengthened with 1,206 labs in the country.

There are 22 states which are conducting more than 140 tests per day per million population, it added.

