Home / India News / Nearly 4 million people still affected in Assam floods; 5 more deaths reported

Nearly 4 million people still affected in Assam floods; 5 more deaths reported

According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 3,218 villages and localities in 27 of the state’s 33 districts are still affected by flooding.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 20:07 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Five deaths due to drowning-2 in Morigaon district and one each in Barpeta, Lakhimpur and Goalpara-were reported during the day. (PTI)

Nearly 4 million people continued to be affected by floods in Assam on Thursday, which saw five more deaths due to drowning-taking the tally this season to 71.

Five deaths due to drowning-2 in Morigaon district and one each in Barpeta, Lakhimpur and Goalpara-were reported during the day. The state has also recorded 26 deaths, due to landslides caused by heavy rains, since May.

Over 49,000 people displaced by flood waters are at present taking shelter in 748 relief camps set up in the affected districts. Rescue workers evacuated 2,737 stranded people by boats on Thursday and took them to safety.



According to ASDMA, over 1.31 hectares of crop area has been affected by flood waters. More damage to embankments, roads and bridges were reported from the affected districts during the day.

Nearly 90% area of the Kaziranga national park and tiger reserve (KNPTR) spread over 430 sq km continues to remain submerged by flood waters. Till date 76 animals of the park including 5 rhinos have died during this season’s floods, said a bulletin issued by the park authorities.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, most rivers in the state remained in spate on Thursday. The Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Beki, Barak and Kushiyara flowed above the danger mark at several places.

