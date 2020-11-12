Sections
Nearly 48,000 new Covid-19 cases, 550 deaths push India’s tally to 86.8 lakh; active cases below 5 lakh

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday advised seven states, including Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, to focus on enhanced testing, especially in districts with higher Covid-19 positivity.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 09:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man gives a swab sample for coronavirus testing in Govindpuri, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)

India on Thursday recorded 47,905 news cases of the coronavirus disease which pushed up the overall tally to 86,83,916, according to Union health ministry update.

The number of new fatalities recorded were 550 after which the death toll reached 1,28,121.

There are 4,89,294 active cases, while 80,66,501 patients have been cured or discharged from hospital, the health ministry data showed.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with chief ministers, state health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of seven states where districts have higher Covid-19 positivity rate. These state are Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura Meghalaya and Goa.



Vardhan asked the state authorities to focus on effective clinical management of Covid-19 cases to reduce deaths in the first 24, 48 or 72 hours.

Highlighting the state specific areas of concern that would require focussed attention, he noted that although the active cases have come down in Maharashtra, it continues to have a large active Covid-19 caseload with a high fatality rate of 2.6 per cent, which increases to 3.5 per cent in and around Mumbai.

Forty per cent of the total deaths were recorded in just the last one month in Goa, which is a cause of concern, he underlined.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), meanwhile, said that a total of 12,19,62,509 samples have been tested across the country for Covid-19 till November 11. “Of these 11,93,358 samples were tested on Wednesday,” it added.

India’s Covid-19 caseload went past 86 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 80.13 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.79 per cent.

On Wednesday, the number of daily Covid-19 cases stood at 44,281.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

