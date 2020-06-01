Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases in a week: How India reached 7th spot in global tally

Nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases in a week: How India reached 7th spot in global tally

India, meanwhile, registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 06:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi, India - May 31, 2020: Stranded migrant workers seen waiting inside Ambedkar Stadium to undergo thermal screening before registering for special trains bound to their home amid the lockdown, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

India on Sunday achieved a milestone no country will be proud of - it is now the seventh worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic.

It took about a week for India to move from 10th place to seventh on the global tally of coronavirus disease cases. And in this period, the country has seen its Covid-19 tally increase by almost 50,000.

On May 25, when India overtook Iran to become the 10th worst-hit nation, the number of cases stood at 1.38 lakh. On Sunday, it reached almost 1.82 lakh.

However, India is still way behind the US, the country hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. It has over 18 lakh Covid-19 positive cases. At number 2 is Brazil with five lakh cases and Russia with four lakh cases is placed third.



India, despite its large population, has not been affected as badly by the coronavirus pandemic as many other countries. In his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised this fact and hailed the help being provided by individuals to others. He also said that the government is opening up the economy after four phases of lockdown but asked people to exercise caution.

The recovery rate in India too has increased to 42 per cent from 47 per cent a week ago. The Union health ministry has said that India has also not seen the rapid spread as reported in many other countries.

India, meanwhile, registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours (between Saturday and Sunday).

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood to 89,995, while 86,983 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll has gone up by 193 since Saturday morning, of which 99 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, 27 from Gujarat, 18 from Delhi, nine each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, six each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, five from Bihar, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Punjab, and one each from Haryana and Kerala.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Drones used to kill locusts in Jaipur
Jun 01, 2020 07:34 IST
Cong hits out at govt over handling of Covid-19 crisis
Jun 01, 2020 07:19 IST
Full list of trains to resume from June 1; Jan Shatabdis, Durontos included
Jun 01, 2020 07:26 IST
Lockdown 5.0: How states have planned for easing restrictions
Jun 01, 2020 07:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.