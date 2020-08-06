Sections
Home / India News / Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians return under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians return under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Addressing a weekly briefing, MEA’s spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Vande Bharat Mission has become the largest sustained operation of repatriation of stranded Indians.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:13 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions. (ANI)

Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians stranded abroad have returned under Vande Bharat Mission so far, announced Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly briefing, MEA’s spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Vande Bharat Mission has become the largest sustained operation of repatriation of stranded Indians.

“We are nearing 1 million-mark in Vande Bharat Mission making it the largest sustained operation of repatriation of stranded Indians. As on date nearly 9.5 lakh Indians has returned home under this mission,” Srivastava said.

India is in phase five of the mission which was operationalised from August 1, Srivastava said.



“Based on the assessment of demand received from our mission. Scheduled has been augmented with the 60 more flights. This takes the total number of flights scheduled this month to 746,” the spokesperson added.

Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10 result expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check
Aug 06, 2020 19:35 IST
August 5: A tribute to the values of the Republic
Aug 06, 2020 19:34 IST
PMC control room for bed management
Aug 06, 2020 19:32 IST
‘I am taking the kitten home’: Mumbai Man rescues cat amid heavy rainfall
Aug 06, 2020 19:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.