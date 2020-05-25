Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Nearly half of Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 cases in Indore, toll at 116

Nearly half of Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 cases in Indore, toll at 116

With three deaths in Bhopal, the toll in the state capital has risen to 45, the state Health bulletin said.

Updated: May 25, 2020 08:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An elderly woman being discharged after fully recobering from Covid-19, at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital last week. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 hotspot Indore saw another 56 cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday, taking the overall tally in the district to 3,064.

As many as 116 people have died of the disease in Indore.

According to the Union health ministry, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 6,371. While 3,267 people have been cured, 281 deaths have been reported so far.

Bhopal now has 1,241 Covid-19 patients, Ujjain 553, Khandwa 222, Burhanpur 271, Jabalpur 209, Khargone 117, Dhar 111, Gwalior 98, Neemuch 88 Mandsaur 87, Dewas 80, Morena 71 and Sagar 68.



With three deaths in Bhopal, the toll in the state capital has risen to 45, the state Health bulletin said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is muted in Madhya Pradesh this year as traditional public prayers and the celebratory hugs have been banned due to the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown.

Shahar Qazi, Bhopal, Mushtaq Ali Nadvi has appealed to Muslims to offer the Eid namaaz at their homes.

“I have also urged people to avoid shaking hands and to also avoid the traditional embrace for the safety of themselves and others,” Nadvi said.

Shopping for the biggest festival of Muslims has remained restricted in capital Bhopal as its Old City area falls under red zone and very few shops have been allowed to open.

Police personnel have been deployed in various parts of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said, adding that Muslim leaders have appealed to people to stay indoors on Monday.

Indore collector Manish Singh said that no relaxations were given to people for celebrating Eid by coming out in the open.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Policing ban on saliva will be hard: India bowling coach
May 25, 2020 09:10 IST
Eid Mubarak: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan extend greetings
May 25, 2020 09:00 IST
Japan to end Tokyo’s state of emergency, eyes fresh $930 billion stimulus
May 25, 2020 08:59 IST
Academic session in Tripura schools to resume from June 15: Education Minister
May 25, 2020 08:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.