Nearly half of Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 cases in Indore, toll at 116

An elderly woman being discharged after fully recobering from Covid-19, at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital last week. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 hotspot Indore saw another 56 cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday, taking the overall tally in the district to 3,064.

As many as 116 people have died of the disease in Indore.

According to the Union health ministry, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 6,371. While 3,267 people have been cured, 281 deaths have been reported so far.

Bhopal now has 1,241 Covid-19 patients, Ujjain 553, Khandwa 222, Burhanpur 271, Jabalpur 209, Khargone 117, Dhar 111, Gwalior 98, Neemuch 88 Mandsaur 87, Dewas 80, Morena 71 and Sagar 68.

With three deaths in Bhopal, the toll in the state capital has risen to 45, the state Health bulletin said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is muted in Madhya Pradesh this year as traditional public prayers and the celebratory hugs have been banned due to the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown.

Shahar Qazi, Bhopal, Mushtaq Ali Nadvi has appealed to Muslims to offer the Eid namaaz at their homes.

“I have also urged people to avoid shaking hands and to also avoid the traditional embrace for the safety of themselves and others,” Nadvi said.

Shopping for the biggest festival of Muslims has remained restricted in capital Bhopal as its Old City area falls under red zone and very few shops have been allowed to open.

Police personnel have been deployed in various parts of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said, adding that Muslim leaders have appealed to people to stay indoors on Monday.

Indore collector Manish Singh said that no relaxations were given to people for celebrating Eid by coming out in the open.