‘Need a clearly defined strategy’: Rahul’s message to govt on Covid-19 vaccine

Gandhi also said that the government’s vaccine access strategy needs to be inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 10:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 and the process will require a “clearly-defined” strategy. “The government of India must do it now,” Gandhi tweeted on Friday

Gandhi also said that the government will need a vaccine access strategy that is inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

“India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution. GOI must do it now,” his tweet read.

This comes a day after Gandhi tweeted a graph showing India’s upward-moving Covid-19 curve on Thursday which he described as “frightening not flattening”.



“Corona curve- Frightening not Flattening. If this is PM’s ‘steady state’, then what will a ‘deteriorated condition’ be like?” the Congress leader had tweeted.

On Wednesday, Gandhi took another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s warning that the country’s GDP growth may touch its lowest since independence amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Gandhi took a dig at the prime minister using one of his widely popular campaign slogans, “Modi hai toh mumkin hai (If Modi is there, everything is possible)”. The former Congress chief attached a screenshot of a media report that carried Murthy’s remark. At an online event on Monday, Murthy said that India’s GDP is expected to shrink by at least five per cent.

“There is a fear that we may even reach the lowest GDP since Independence, since 1947,” Murthy said.

